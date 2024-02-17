Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $668,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ICE traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $137.12. 2,084,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $138.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.