Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 74,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 321,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $6,429,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 816,166 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,953,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after buying an additional 293,910 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 301,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 199,359 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,871,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 58,681 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of IFS stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $27.81. 163,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,026. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

