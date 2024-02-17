InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.54 million. InterDigital also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-6.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.06. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,668 shares of company stock worth $171,942. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in InterDigital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in InterDigital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

