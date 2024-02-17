Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,651 ($58.74).

Several brokerages have commented on ITRK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($61.88) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.15) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,430 ($55.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,420.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,296.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,143.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.93. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,746 ($47.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,548 ($57.44).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

