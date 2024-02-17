Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,651 ($58.74).
Several brokerages have commented on ITRK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($61.88) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.15) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Intertek Group
Intertek Group Price Performance
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intertek Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.