Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Mark Brosius Sells 32 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 32 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.29, for a total value of $12,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Wednesday, February 14th, Mark Brosius sold 30 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $11,402.70.

On Monday, February 12th, Mark Brosius sold 30 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $11,582.70.

On Thursday, February 1st, Mark Brosius sold 39 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.41, for a total transaction of $14,757.99.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4 %

ISRG stock opened at $378.63 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $392.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.