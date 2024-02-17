Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 456,862 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 282,316 shares.The stock last traded at $18.29 and had previously closed at $18.24.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
