Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.06

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.06 and last traded at $87.05, with a volume of 10818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.60.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

