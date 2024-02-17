Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609,306 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.60% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $640,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 44,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 263,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

RSP stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,061,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,098. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $161.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.92 and its 200-day moving average is $149.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.