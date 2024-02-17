Invesco Ltd. Has $535.89 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648,270 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Mondelez International worth $535,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,667,000 after buying an additional 41,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.98. 7,077,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,896,187. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

