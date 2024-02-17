Invesco Ltd. Has $720.76 Million Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,349,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,947 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.56% of PDD worth $720,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its stake in PDD by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,943,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of PDD in the third quarter worth $11,768,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,481,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,278,000 after acquiring an additional 393,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in PDD during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

PDD Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $135.26. 6,121,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,081. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The company has a market capitalization of $178.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.