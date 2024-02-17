Invesco Ltd. Has $748.68 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $748,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. 9,104,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,238,562. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

