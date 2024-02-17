Invesco Ltd. Purchases 102,025 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,146,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,025 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $528,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.55. 869,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.16. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $314.82. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

