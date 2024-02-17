Invesco Ltd. Purchases 88,861 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,861 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $586,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,609 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,300. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $239.22. 698,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,402. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.89 and a 200 day moving average of $233.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

