Invesco Ltd. Sells 108,123 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,232,939 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 108,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.03% of First Solar worth $522,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,063,000 after purchasing an additional 152,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.98. 1,155,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,746. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.