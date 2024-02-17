Invesco Ltd. Sells 73,426 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,425,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 73,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.88% of Targa Resources worth $550,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 944.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,705,000 after purchasing an additional 509,994 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 40.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,339,000 after purchasing an additional 205,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,149. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

