Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,610 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $688,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $143.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,690,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $149.52.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

