Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,260,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 13,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,208,000 after buying an additional 1,008,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,473,000 after buying an additional 492,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.70. 2,607,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,053. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

