IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $818.49 million and $20.03 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,133,816,726 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

