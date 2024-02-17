IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.64.

IQVIA stock opened at $238.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $243.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.58.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 127.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,303,000 after buying an additional 918,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $148,096,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

