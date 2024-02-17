Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27, RTT News reports. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IRDM stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $30.14. 2,381,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,245. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.85 and a beta of 0.94. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,062,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after buying an additional 486,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,081,000 after buying an additional 431,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Get Free Report

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

