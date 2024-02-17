Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,391 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.11% of Iron Mountain worth $18,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after buying an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after buying an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRM

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.