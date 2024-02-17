iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 931,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,392,256 shares.The stock last traded at $42.27 and had previously closed at $42.20.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.