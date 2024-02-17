iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.81

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.81 and last traded at $59.81, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.259 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

