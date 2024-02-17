iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,829 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $32,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $76.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

