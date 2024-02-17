iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.907 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

