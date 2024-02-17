iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.53

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 34400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $996.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

