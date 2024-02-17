iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,794 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $34,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,535,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,281,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,694,000 after purchasing an additional 376,704 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,615,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,241,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34,384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,336,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

