iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,437. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

