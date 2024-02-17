iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,131,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 591,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS QUAL traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.96. The company had a trading volume of 912,310 shares. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.98.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

