iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,813. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.00. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.39 and a one year high of $277.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

