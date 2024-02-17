iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.24

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.24 and last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 89386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,069 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

