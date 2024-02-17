Jacob A. Orville Sells 966 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS opened at $60.97 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

