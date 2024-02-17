John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.78

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.78 and last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 17270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.13.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,851,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

