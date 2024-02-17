Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,434 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $498,947,000 after buying an additional 39,048 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $237.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.59 and a 200 day moving average of $253.92. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

