Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in Xylem by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 526,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after buying an additional 88,987 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Xylem by 5.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,653,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,644,000 after acquiring an additional 81,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 29.3% in the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5 %

XYL opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.48. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.