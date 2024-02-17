Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.9 %

BWA opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

