Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FND. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Shares of FND stock opened at $110.94 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

