Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $307.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.84. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $310.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

