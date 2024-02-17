Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

About Shell



Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

