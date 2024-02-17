Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $924,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $58.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

