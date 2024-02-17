Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOD opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

