Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,641 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,107,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 200.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.