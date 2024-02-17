JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Ashley Bacon Sells 3,368 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ashley Bacon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $27.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 86,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $2,960,000.

