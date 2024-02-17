JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Ashley Bacon Sells 3,368 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ashley Bacon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $27.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
