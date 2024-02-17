JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $140.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.00.

ABNB stock opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $158.27. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day moving average is $134.64.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 207,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Airbnb by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

