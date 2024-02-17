JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $55.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.92.

GFS stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.71. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

