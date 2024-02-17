JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $37.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.86.

PECO opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

