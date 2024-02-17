JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Hits New 52-Week High at $178.85

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $178.85 and last traded at $178.84, with a volume of 846928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $515.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,898 shares of company stock worth $7,518,819. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,147,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,542,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

