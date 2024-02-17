JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (MATE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.25) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.67. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 85.92 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 100 ($1.26). The company has a market cap of £72.74 million and a PE ratio of -1,650.00.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

