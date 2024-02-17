JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPRE opened at $43.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $45.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $345.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

