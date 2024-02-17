Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $159,846.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,854 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,262 shares of company stock worth $4,931,785 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 71.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 112.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 37.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after buying an additional 449,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

